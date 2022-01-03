Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nasdaq by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $210.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.