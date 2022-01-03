Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,362 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.