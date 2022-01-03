Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,421 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.81 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

