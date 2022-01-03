Information Analysis (IAIC) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS: IAIC) is one of 390 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Information Analysis to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis’ competitors have a beta of -2.22, meaning that their average stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Information Analysis Competitors -125.78% -142.96% -5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Information Analysis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Analysis Competitors 2508 12746 23618 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Information Analysis’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Analysis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million $410,000.00 107.03 Information Analysis Competitors $1.75 billion $335.95 million -34.74

Information Analysis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Information Analysis beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

