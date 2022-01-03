Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Financial Comparison

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paragon 28 and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.76%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.18 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.50

Paragon 28 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept -33.76% -85.75% -20.95%

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Venus Concept on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

