Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

