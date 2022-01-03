Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $413.24 million, a PE ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

