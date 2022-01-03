Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $224.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day moving average of $242.91. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

