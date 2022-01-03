Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,556 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

