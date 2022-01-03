Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.84 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

