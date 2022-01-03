AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $34.52 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.