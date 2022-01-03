AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,386 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $428.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

