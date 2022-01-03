AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

