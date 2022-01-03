AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $76.08 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

