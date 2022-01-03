SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,624 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 574.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after purchasing an additional 737,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $72,409,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHK. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

