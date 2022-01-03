Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $264.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average is $258.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

