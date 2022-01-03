AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.