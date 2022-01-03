Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 270.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

