SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.