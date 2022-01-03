SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,111 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 587,652 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 519.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,278.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock worth $662,537. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.89 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

