The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

