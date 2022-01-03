SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,562 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $84.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

