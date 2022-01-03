Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,089 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $158.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.74.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

