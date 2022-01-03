Amalgamated Bank Sells 166 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $110.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

