Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,613 shares of company stock valued at $20,730,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $90.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

