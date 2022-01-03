Amalgamated Bank Sells 304 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

