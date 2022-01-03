Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 186.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBTX stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

