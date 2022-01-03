Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,586 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ATGE stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

