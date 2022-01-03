Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.