Amalgamated Bank Has $999,000 Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

WRE opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

