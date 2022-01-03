Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.