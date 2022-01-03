Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $26.42 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.50%. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.63%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.