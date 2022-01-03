Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $394,000 in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 12.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 19.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 28.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.12. Opera Limited has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.