Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

