Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $156.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

