Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 873,980 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

