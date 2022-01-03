Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 502 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO opened at $46.07 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

