Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213,711 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

