Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.44.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

