State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,938 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPX were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.