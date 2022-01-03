AXS Investments LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 22,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

