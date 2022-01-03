Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Oshkosh by 97.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

