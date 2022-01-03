Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,638 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $63.32 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

