Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,862 shares of company stock worth $12,686,514. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.