Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 73.9% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 293.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 121,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 23.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 273,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

