Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chase were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chase by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Chase by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chase by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $95,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $99.56 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

