State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 408,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

