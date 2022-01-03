State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.44 Million Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 751,091 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 888,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

