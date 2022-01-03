State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 21.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

