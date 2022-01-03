Insider Selling: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Director Sells C$20,000.00 in Stock

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Director Erik Anders Tornquist sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,060 shares in the company, valued at C$460,240.

Erik Anders Tornquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Erik Anders Tornquist sold 1,000 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

Shares of BKM stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.07 million and a PE ratio of -86.96. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70.

Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

